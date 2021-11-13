...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ TO
8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 early Sunday morning will
result in areas of frost.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama, portions of the western Florida
panhandle and southwestern Georgia.
* WHEN...Early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.
Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
&&
ABAC Director of Public Relations Emeritus Mike Chason, left, joins ABAC President David Bridges at the opening of the Michael D. Chason ABAC History Room.
TIFTON — With one delicate pull on an appropriately colored ABAC green cloth, the Michael D. Chason ABAC History Room recently became a reality at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
ABAC President David Bridges said the college named the room in honor of long-time Director of Public Relations Mike Chason because of his many contributions during his 42-year career.
“Mike retired in 2011 but it seems like he’s still here doing his part-time job just about every day,” Bridges said. “I hope you get a chance to read the history of ABAC that’s on the website. Mike put that together, and we plan to have it published next year.”
Chason now serves as director of public relations emeritus at ABAC. He was instrumental in composing the collection of words, pictures, and artifacts in the History Room, which is located on the ground floor of Tift Hall, one of the three original buildings on the ABAC campus. Colorful panels and memorabilia in the room cover the history of ABAC from the time that classes started in 1908 to the present day.
“Every time I walk around the ABAC campus, I see a place and think of a person or an event that makes that particular spot special,” Chason said. “After 42 years, great memories come easy. I appreciate this honor very much. It was one of the most amazing days of my life.”
Roofstock used 2021 data from Wallethub and the U.S. Census Bureau to determine the real estate property tax rates, median real estate tax payments, and median home prices for every state, and contextualize it with what first-time home buyers need to know about property taxes. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.