ALBANY – Fellowship-trained cardiac electrophysiologist Dr. James Coman has joined Phoebe’s Heart & Vascular team, bringing a vast array of advanced procedures designed to specifically treat the electrical systems of the heart to southwest Georgia residents.
“Dr. Coman is a great addition to our already highly-trained heart and vascular team," Dr. Suresh Lakhanpal, the CEO of Phoebe Physicians, said in a news release. "With more than 25 years of experience, Dr. Coman’s expertise will help meet an important need in southwest Georgia. As we continue to grow our network of specialists, we remain focused on ensuring our patients have access to leading care right here, close to home.”
Coman said he is “looking forward to a long-term commitment to bring high-quality electrophysiology care to this area,” as he prepared to start his career at Phoebe
Coman is among only a handful of physicians in the state specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of rhythm disturbances. He brings extensive expertise in a vast array of procedures – from cutting-edge catheter-based ablation to device-based therapies designed specifically to treat the electrical system of the heart.
An engineer by training, Coman said electrophysiology is a natural transition given its focus on electrical systems in the heart.
“Cardiology is the study of the heart," he said. "Most people are familiar with the pump functions of the heart, but many do not know that the heart also works like a clock. It is this clock which I repair. I find it both challenging and rewarding every single day."
Coman completed dual fellowships in cardiology and electrophysiology at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio. He earned his medical degree and completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Alabama in Birmingham after receiving his undergraduate degree in biomedical engineering from Vanderbilt University in Nashville.
Additionally, Coman obtained board certification in cardiac electrophysiology and continues to maintain that certification.
“Dr. Coman is passionate about his profession and it shows," Lakhanpal said. "Continually maintaining board certification in cardiac electrophysiology demonstrates his commitment to higher standards for top quality care in a rapidly evolving specialty."
Coman has collaborated on multiple publications and research projects, presented at national scientific sessions and participated in international lectures in Japan, Sweden and Denmark.
Prior to joining Phoebe Physicians, Coman worked at the Heart Rhythm Institute of Oklahoma in Tulsa.
“My roots are in Alabama, so this move brings me closer to my home and my family," he said. "In addition, I sought the quiet and calm that a smaller town brings. Life can become too busy and frantic in larger cities. We are already so pleased with the community here in Albany and the Phoebe Family has been most welcoming."
Phoebe’s Heart & Vascular program includes 18 specialists from cardiologists and cardiovascular surgeons to a vascular surgeon and cardiac electrophysiologist. Coman is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call Phoebe Electrophysiology at (229) 312-7790.
