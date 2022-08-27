james coman.jpg

Dr. James Coman

 Special Photo: Phoebe

ALBANY – Fellowship-trained cardiac electrophysiologist Dr. James Coman has joined Phoebe’s Heart & Vascular team, bringing a vast array of advanced procedures designed to specifically treat the electrical systems of the heart to southwest Georgia residents.

“Dr. Coman is a great addition to our already highly-trained heart and vascular team," Dr. Suresh Lakhanpal, the CEO of Phoebe Physicians, said in a news release. "With more than 25 years of experience, Dr. Coman’s expertise will help meet an important need in southwest Georgia. As we continue to grow our network of specialists, we remain focused on ensuring our patients have access to leading care right here, close to home.”

