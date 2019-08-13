TIFTON — The 19th annual School of Agriculture and Natural Resources Classic golf tournament at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will be held on Sept. 27 at ABAC’s Forest Lakes Golf Club. The tournament will include an 8 a.m. flight and a 1 p.m. flight. A complimentary lunch will be served between flights.
The tournament is hosted by the ABAC Agriculture and Natural Resources Alumni Council and the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources to generate student scholarship funds. Tournament Coordinator Vonda Fenn said the student scholarship funds are raised by tournament sponsorships and player registration fees.
Fenn said there are seven sponsorship levels from $100 for a Century Level Sponsor to $5,000 for a Stallion Level Sponsor. For the first time this year, a new Diamond Scholarship Level is available for $2,500.
Open to the first 100 golfers who register, the tournament will be a four-person scramble with a shotgun start. An entry fee of $125 per person is required or a $500 entry fee for each four-person team that includes lunch, cart, greens fees and a premium embroidered golf shirt with the tournament logo.
Prizes will be awarded for both morning and afternoon flights. Prizes will also be awarded for the longest drive and closest shot to the pin on designated holes.
The Ag Classic’s ball drop event will be back for its sixth year. Individuals can purchase numbered golf balls for a small fee for a chance to win. Participants can purchase one golf ball for $5, three golf balls for $10, six golf balls for $20, twelve for $40, eighteen for $60, twenty-four for $80, or thirty for $100.
All the balls sold with unique individual numbers will be placed in the bucket of a front-end loader and dropped onto the putting green. The ball that rolls closest to/or drops into a pre-selected designated hole on the putting green will be declared the winner. The number on each ball will be associated with an individual that purchased chances to win. The grand prize is a check with a designated value equal to 50 per cent (nearest $10) of the numbered golf balls sold.
To participate in the tournament or the ball drop event, interested persons can contact Fenn at (229) 391-5067, email her at vfenn@abac.edu or register online at https://www.abac.edu/academics/sanr-classic/.