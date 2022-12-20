mauldin jenkins.jpg

 Special Photo: Mauldin & Jenkins

ALBANY — The Albany office of Mauldin & Jenkins LLC provided more than 200 meals worth of food that will support efforts to eradicate hunger in the Albany community this December. The firm donated all of the canned goods and other foods collected during a food drive for Feeding the Valley Food Bank, which serves Dougherty and nearby Georgia counties.

Mauldin & Jenkins is a national CPA and business advisory firm with offices throughout the Southeast. The Albany office is just one of the Firm’s 14 locations, and each office supports a wide variety of community service and engagement activities.

