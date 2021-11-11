ALBANY – The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the category finalists of the 2021 Albany Under 40 awards, a program that honors and celebrates the Albany area’s emerging leaders and professionals in a variety of business sectors, each representing a component of the area’s diversified talent pool and economy
“Talent is the most important factor for businesses, and the Albany area is home to talented young professionals who are making their mark through excellence in their professions, through innovation and through their commitment to building a stronger Albany area,” Bárbara Rivera Holmes, president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber, said. “We’re honored to recognize these outstanding professionals who have chosen to live, work and invest in Albany and the Albany Area.”
Nominations for Albany Under 40 were sought from the public. Category finalists were considered from among the nominees who applied, and were selected, following selections criteria, by a panel of volunteer judges: Sheri Barlow, Englewood Health Care; Victoria Gatsby-Green Brackins, Turner Job Corps; Blake Cook, The Levee Studios and Do Process; Harry Day, Flint River Entertainment Complex; Pamela Green-Jackson, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany; Brad McEwen, AB&T; Shaunea Motley, United Way of Southwest Georgia; Daniel Stone, Synovus; and Juwan Wilson, Mars Wrigley Confectionary.
Category finalists will be recognized at the Albany Under 40 awards reception on Dec. 2. Category winners, selected from among the category finalists, will be announced at the event. The 2020 Albany Under 40 Young Professional of the Year, selected from among the category winners, will be announced at the Albany Area Chamber’s 112th annual meeting in 2022.
Registrations for the Albany Under 40 awards reception can be made at albanyga.com.
2021 CATEGORY FINALISTS
Arts, Entertainment, Culinary Arts, Events, Tourism & Hospitality: Kristin Collins, American Peanut Shellers;
Civics, Defense, Government & Public Affairs: Syntorria C. Fedd, Georgia Department of Human Resources; Ronnie Alvin Pettiford Jr., City of Albany;
Financial & Insurance Services: Allison Daniels, Marcus, Inman & Daniels Wealth Advisors; Mark Johnson, Colony Bank; Laurie Senn, Colony Bank;
Innovation & Start-Ups: Maria Carr, Body Perfection Studio;
Journalism, Marketing & Public Relations: Corey Holman, Grace Life Marketing; Kori Phillips Foy, WALB News Channel 10;
Manufacturing, Service Industries, Energy & Architecture: Brandon G. Senn, Mosquito Source;
Medicine & Health Care: Martin Clark, Longleaf Dental; Cindreka Marshall, The L.E.G.A.C.Y. Case Management;
Nonprofit: Deborah Holman, Educate the Nations; Don Johnson, Challenger League; Anne Moreschi Vanoteghem, Albany Museum of Art;
Youth & Education: Dr. Koosh Desai, Medical College of Georgia, Southwest Georgia Campus; Shakela Peak, Terrell County Board of Education.
