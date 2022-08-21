ALBANY -- The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a pair of its most anticipated high-profile events. The Chamber will present the PROPEL Women in Business program Wednesday and announced that its annual Business Expo is set for Sept. 29.
The PROPEL event connects, engages and inspires women in the community, and provides them with the tools they need to design their future, the chamber said.
That event is set for 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at the event center at the Northwest Library branch at 2507 Dawson Road. Networking and check-in are set for 11:30 a.m. Lunch and the event program are scheduled from noon-1:30 p.m.
Cost is $35 for chamber members and $45 for non-members.
The Business Expo allows participating businesses to market their business to more than 500 people at a fun-filled bash, the chamber said. Participants will be able to generate quality business-to-business leads, improve opportunities to achieve and sustain success, and showcase their businesses to a large segment of the general public. All in one place, at one time.
Opportunities include:
SPONSOR
Double booth with power in entrance area
2 6-foot tables and 4 chairs
Logo/name mentioned in all advertising
Members: $1,150
Prospects: $1,250
DOUBLE BOOTH
8-foot-by-16-foot with pipe & drape
2 6-foot tables and 4 chairs
Members: $575
Prospects: $675
REGULAR BOOTH
8-foot-by-8-foot with pipe & drape
1 6-foot table and 2 chairs
Members: $295
Prospects: $395
ADDITIONAL
Electricity: 120-volt, single phase -- $35
The Business Expo will kick off at 4:30 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Albany Civic Center, 100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd. Exhibitors are encouraged to bring one door prize of at least $25 value.
For additional information, contact Mary Bickerstaff at (229) 434-8700.
