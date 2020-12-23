ALBANY – The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce announced the finalists of the 2020 Albany Under 40 awards, a program that honors and celebrates the Albany area’s emerging leaders and professionals in a variety of business sectors, each representing a component of the area’s diversified talent pool and economy.
“The Albany area is home to young leaders who are making their mark through excellence in their professions, through their innovation and through their participation in building a stronger community and region,” Bárbara Rivera Holmes, president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber, said in a news release. “We’re honored to recognize these diverse, outstanding professionals -- this talent -- and proud they’ve chosen to live, work and invest in the Albany area.”
“We know that people are at the heart of our businesses, our organizations and our community. The 2020 Albany Under 40 finalists represent the incredible and growing talent of our local work force,” Zan Waldon-Cooley, the volunteer Leadership Division chair of the Albany Area Chamber and the Albany Under 40 program coordinator, said. Waldon is the Workforce Development Specialist, Workforce Planning & Analysis Branch Chief at Marine Corps Logistics Command in Albany.
Nominations for Albany Under 40 were sought from the public. Finalists were considered from among the nominees who applied, and were selected, following selections criteria, by a panel of volunteer judges: Jessica Nicole Dorsey; iHeart Radio; Pamela Green-Jackson, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany; Jeretha Peters, Wells Fargo Advisors; Daniel Stone, Synovus; Brianna Wilson, Southern Point Staffing; Milan Patel, Indusa Investments; Clifton Bush, Albany Area Primary Health Care; Alvita Swain; Strive2Thrive; Jacqueline Nicholson, Albany State University; Rob Collins, NEOS Technologies, and Tau Kadhi, Albany State University.
Category winners, selected from among the category finalists, will be announced soon. The 2020 Albany Under 40 Young Professional of the Year, selected by the volunteer panel from among the category winners, will be announced at the Albany Area Chamber’s 111th annual meeting, the details of which are to be announced.
2020 FINALISTS
Arts, Entertainment, Culinary Arts, Events, Tourism & Hospitality
Harry McKenny Day, Flint River Extertainment Complex
Travis Quintell Robinson, Chef Travis Robinson
Meagan Weaver, Southern Premier Suites
Civics, Defense, Government & Public Affairs
Kalandria Peterson-Kearney, Albany Police Department
Financial & Insurance Services
Robert Bradley Abell, Hutchins Clenney Rumsey Huckaby P.C.
Meryl K. Joiner, Synovus
Laurie E. Senn, Members United Credit Union
Innovation & Start-Up
Victoria Gatsby-Green Brackins, Victoria Gatsby International
Tiffany Terell, A Better Way Grocers
Journalism, Marketing & Public Relations
Erin Whatley Andrews, NEOS
Kerri Copello, FOX 31 News
Corey Holman, Grace Life Marketing
Legal
Eric M. Nestale, Ross, Handelman, Nestale & Goff
Steven Pruitt II, Perry & Walters
William F. Underwood III, Law Offices of William F. Underwood III
Manufacturing, Service Industries, Energy & Architecture
Mallory Black, CNI
Nick Cribb, Sam Services
Sherrer Massey Hester, Indusa Developments
Alex Willson, Sunnyland Farms
Medicine & Health Care
Jake Lee Evans, Dental Partners of Southwest Georgia
Noelle A. Rolle, Phoebe Rheumatology
Jonathan Whitaker, Albany Area Primary Healthcare
Nonprofit Services
Samantha Lee Helton, Albany Area YMCA
Ashley Nestale, Family Literacy Connection
O’tessa Nicole Pelham, Albany Elite Sports
Sports, Wellness & Fitness
Troy Griggs, Albany Area YMCA
Hollis Smith, Aspire Apex Coordinator
Nicole Patten, Aspire Behavioral Health & Developmental Disability Services
Technology
David Anderson, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany
Jodie Kretzer, Albany State University
Youth & Education
Sarah E. Holloway, Dougherty County School System
King Randall, “X” for Boys
Tiffany Nicole Miller, Balancing the 21st Century Equation
Albany Under 40, a program of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, honors and celebrates the Albany area’s emerging professionals who have distinguished themselves in their respective industries and who, through their stewardship, are helping create a stronger, healthier community and region.
