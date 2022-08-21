ALBANY -- Albany city commissioners will determine, either at their business meeting Tuesday evening or at the same meeting next month, whether to add elected officials to the city's pension plan.

While exact wording of a draft amendment to make elected officials available for pension consideration is not officially set, if the ordinance passes it would come with an initial cost of $109,000 in retroactive pay to "catch up" and an annual cost to the city of around $13,800, according to Albany Chief Financial Officer Derrick Brown.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.