ALBANY – The Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau, city of Albany, and Dougherty County have partnered to sponsor COVID-19 Safety Training Certification for local restaurants.
While businesses are teaching and integrating new COVID-19 standards, this service will be an asset to help ensure employees are certified and trained. The goal is to build continuity in training food service workers, while also building public trust in local restaurants.
The Levee Studios developed a COVID-19 Safety Training Certification through its DoProcess platform.
“It is of the utmost importance for our community to dine-in again,” Tracy Goode, a partner with The Levee Studios, said. “We wanted to help make sure it was done safely and quickly. To have the city, county, and CVB make a leadership commitment to offer this locally now has us rolling it out all over the country.”
The Certification is a 30-minute training video encompassing the guidelines and safety precautions put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state of Georgia Department of Environmental Health and a current Executive Order put in place by the governor. The training will be updated as guidelines change. The safety training highlights and instructs employees on the safest, best practice for sanitizing and disinfecting not only a dining room but the kitchen area.
“In the months to come, our community will venture out more, and visitors will start returning to Albany,” Rashelle Beasley, executive director of the Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau, said. “It is important to the city, county and ACVB to sponsor this program to help our restaurant owners train staff on the most efficient, effective ways to sanitize and disinfect their properties to continue to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“The training is a way for us to get ahead of the curve, to show we are serious about creating a safe environment for our community and visitors.”
Local restaurant employees who complete the training will receive a certificate, and once a restaurant’s entire staff completes the training the establishment will be promoted as a COVID-19 Safety Trained establishment.
For more information about volunteering with the Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau, email Beasley at rbeasley@visitalbanyga.com or call (229) 317-4760.
