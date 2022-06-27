Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 27, 2022 @ 4:18 pm
Albany Fire Department personnel suspect arson as the cause of a pair of Sunday fires on West Society Avenue.
ALBANY — Albany Fire Department personnel suspect arson as the cause of a pair of Sunday fires on West Society Avenue.
According to AFD officials, the first call came in around 9:45 a.m. Crews responded to the 100 block of West Society Avenue where a roll-up door at the old ice factory was on fire.
About half an hour later, at 10:18 a.m., crews responded to the 200 block of West Society Avenue, where a vacant house was on fire.
No one was injured in either fire.
Both fires are under investigation and are being investigated as arson.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Albany Herald delivered to your email.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
3BR/1BA for rent, Nice Cottage on the Avenues in Albany. …
CAREGIVING SERVICES 35+ years exp. Have COVID shot Specia…
KENNYS HOME REPAIR. REPAIRS & REMODELING, Pressure Wa…
greybeige
said:
View more
babybird
said:
Lin Duncan
said:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in southwest Georgia.
Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.