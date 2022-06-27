Thursday blaze emits black smoke near downtown Albany
Buy Now

Albany Fire Department personnel suspect arson as the cause of a pair of Sunday fires on West Society Avenue.

 File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — Albany Fire Department personnel suspect arson as the cause of a pair of Sunday fires on West Society Avenue.

According to AFD officials, the first call came in around 9:45 a.m. Crews responded to the 100 block of West Society Avenue where a roll-up door at the old ice factory was on fire.

About half an hour later, at 10:18 a.m., crews responded to the 200 block of West Society Avenue, where a vacant house was on fire.

No one was injured in either fire.

Both fires are under investigation and are being investigated as arson.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.