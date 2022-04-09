ALBANY —- The Public Fleet Hall of Fame has named Peter Bednar, the fleet management director for the city of Albany, as one of its 2022 inductees.
With more than 40 years in fleet management, Bednar has been with the city since October 2017. As the department’s director, he oversees all aspects of Fleet Management for the city, which includes writing specifications, purchasing, up-fitting, preventative maintenance, repairs and operations of three fuel sites.
At the age of 15, Bednar started out as a mechanic in the private sector, working for an auto center. After high school, he went to a technical college for automotive and diesel studies. In 1988, Bednar started working at Boeing. During his 15 years at Boeing, he became a fleet manager in charge of three sites with more than 2,400 pieces of equipment, earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a graduate certificate in Business Management.
In 2004, Bednar entered the public sector as fleet manager with the city of Bellevue, Wash. In 2012, he transferred to Thurston County, Wash., as fleet manager. In 2014, Bednar was hired as fleet manager for Ventura County, Calif., and achieved several awards. He is also an active member of the National Association of Fleet Administrators Law Enforcement Group.
Bednar was one of three public fleet professionals inducted into the Government Fleet and American Public Works Association’s Public Fleet Hall of Fame this year. Inductees are selected through an online ballot by industry professionals.
