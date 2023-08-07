DSC_0385.JPG

Attorney General Chris Carr announced Monday that the office’s Human Trafficking and Gang Prosecution Units have secured the conviction of Johnny Howard and Tre’Shawn Smith for their involvement in criminal gang activity and human trafficking in Dougherty County.

 File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ALBANY — Attorney General Chris Carr announced Monday that the office’s Human Trafficking and Gang Prosecution Units have secured the conviction of Johnny Howard and Tre’Shawn Smith for their involvement in criminal gang activity and human trafficking in Dougherty County.

Bryant Hooker also was convicted of directing criminal gang activity while in federal custody. The defendants are members of the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods. They have each been sentenced to prison, as detailed below.

0
0
0
0
0