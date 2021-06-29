ALBANY -- Cellphones may be convenient, but for a large number of people -- and, some might be surprised to note, that large number of people spreads across several generations -- there is nothing like sitting down with a morning cup of coffee to read the newspaper, the actual hold-it-in-your-hands print edition.
Some Albany Herald customers haven't enjoyed that part of their daily routine in recent days because of a shortage of drivers to deliver the newspaper. Albany Herald President Scot Morrissey said that concern is being addressed.
"We want our loyal readers to know that we remain committed to delivering the print editions of The Albany Herald in the timely manner that they expect," Morrissey said. "But like many small businesses, we're experiencing the pressure of finding reliable drivers to make our deliveries.
"A lot of businesses are struggling now, and, unfortunately, we're among them. But we're doing everything in our power to get this temporary issue resolved."
The Herald has, for the time being, resorted to same-day mailing in some of the newspaper's delivery areas to loyal subscribers so that there is no discontinuation of service.
"We want to assure our subscribers that as soon as we are able to fill our vacant delivery positions, deliveries will return to normal," Morrissey said.
And Herald readers can get back to catching up on the latest local news with their morning cup of coffee.
