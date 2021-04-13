ALBANY — The Albany Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau announced the following arrest Tuesday:
Eric Jones, 45, has been charged with a rash of Smash and Grab burglaries. They happened from November 2020 until March 2021.
On April 7, witnesses helped investigators confirm Jones’s identity from a smash-and-grab burglary at AJAX Liquor Store in February and one that occurred at the Family Dollar Store in November 2020. Investigators determined that Jones was the same suspect in the following cases:
♦ Dollar General, 408 S. Slappey Blvd. on 11/14/2020;
♦ 4th Smoke, 1104 N. Slappey Blvd. on 01/13/2021;
♦ Dollar General, 1515 Radium Springs Road on 01/16/2021;
♦ Family Dollar, 1000 N. Slappey Blvd. on 01/28/2021;
♦ AJAX Liquor Store, 1301 E. Broad Ave. on 02/08/2021;
♦ Woodall’s, 1400 N. Jefferson St. on 03/24/2021;
♦ Rubos, 1308 Clark Ave. on 03/30/2021.
