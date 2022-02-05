DAWSON -- The GBI has charged Nakia West, 26, of Albany, with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of Annie Josie Chappell.
West was arrested in Greenville, Va., and is currently being held at the Augusta County Jail pending extradition proceedings. He is also facing a charge of grand larceny in Virginia. Authorities in Greenville saw the car from a GBI BOLO related to the Chappell investigation and took West into custody. He was the only person in the car.
The GBI investigation remains active and ongoing.
Chappell, 59, of Dawson, was found dead in her Boundary Street home Monday when Dawson Police Department officers responded there to an unresponsive person call. Chappell lived alone in the home.
Dawson police asked the GBI to assist with investigation of the crime. Chappell’s car, a 2006 black Hyundai Elantra, was reported missing and led to the arrest of West in Virginia.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to call the Dawson Police Department at (229) 995-4414 or the GBI’s regional investigate office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
