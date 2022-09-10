Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

Three Southwest Georgia residents with lengthy criminal records entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court this week in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms.

Terry Allen Harris Jr., 37, of Moultrie, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Harris faces a minimum mandatory term of 15 years up to a maximum of life imprisonment and a $10 million fine.

