SIGONELLA, Italy — Petty Officer 3rd Class Faith Evans, a native of Albany, serves the U.S. Navy at Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center, located in Sigonella, Italy.
Evans joined the Navy six years ago. Today, she serves as a logistics specialist.
“I joined the Navy because of all the opportunities it provides,” Evans said.
Growing up in Albany, Evans attended Albany High School and graduated in 2015. Today, she uses the same skills and values learned in Albany to succeed in the military.
“My hometown taught me to work hard and stand out because there are a lot of other people that want the same position as you,” Evans said.
These lessons have helped Evans while serving in the Navy.
NAVSUP FLCSI is one of Naval Supply System Command’s eight globally positioned commands. It provides a full range of contracting, administrative and logistics support services to U.S. naval and joint warfighters, as well as NATO and allied partners, through its enduring locations in Spain and Italy; forward operating sites in Greece, Djibouti, Romania and Poland; contingency/cooperative security locations in the United Kingdom, Iceland and Norway; and NATO support elements in Portugal, Spain and Italy.
“NAVSUP FLCSI provides logistics, business and support services to U.S. Naval, Joint and Allied forces through partnerships and sound business practices in order to set theater readiness with material accountability,” Capt. Douglas S. MacKenzie, commanding officer, NAVSUP FLCSI, said.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Evans and the sailors she serves with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“This February, I received my first coin, which my commanding officer gave to me in recognition of my hard work,” she said. “That’s my proudest Navy moment.”
As Evans and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“I joined the Navy after finishing high school,” added Evans. “Being new, I learned a lot.”
