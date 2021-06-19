ALBANY -- Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions Inc., working with the city of Albany, will have staff downtown going door to door to inform and seek input regarding the new streetscape improvements planned for downtown in the next few years.
The planned door-to-door information gathering sessions will take place Tuesday and Wednesday.
Road paving, new sidewalks and landscape planting are just a few of the improvements planned to beautify historic downtown Albany.
The areas targeted by city staff will include the 100 and 200 blocks bounded by Front Street to the east, Pine Avenue to the north, North Jackson street to the west and West Oglethorpe Boulevard to the south.
For more information, contact Ron Huffman of Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions at Ronald.huffman@woodplc.com, or Albany Downtown manager Lequrica Gaskins at (229) 483-7665.
