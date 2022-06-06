ALBANY – After receiving a Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery, the Albany Department of Planning and Development Services has hired a contractor to survey every parcel of land in Albany.
This parcel survey will provide a detailed look at the condition of Albany following 2017 storms and Hurricane Michael.
The company hired to complete the survey is iVueit. The company hires local and commuter “vuers” to go out and complete the surveys by using a smartphone. The “vuers” will be using their phones to take pictures and answer a questionnaire about each parcel.
Each “vuer” should have ID as well as a letter (that will be on their phone) to identify that they are working on this project for iVueit. They have been instructed not to go onto anyone’s property and to take the pictures and surveys from the road, right of way, sidewalk, etc. If you happen to see a “vuer” on your property, you can report it to the Planning and Development Department at (229) 438-3901.
If you would like to sign up to be a “vuer,” you can do so by visiting iVueit’s website at https://ivueit.com/.
Below are the questions that the “vuers” will be answering for each parcel.
1. Is the property vacant or is there a structure?
2. Type of structure: residential, commercial, other?
3. Is the structure occupied?
4. What is the siding material?
5. Is there a fire escape?
6. How many stories tall?
7. Any apparent unrepaired storm damage?
8. Grade condition of landscaping (1-3).
9. Grade condition of exterior of structure (1-5).
