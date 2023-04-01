...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...
Flint River at Albany affecting Dougherty County.
For the Flint River...including Albany, Newton (SR 37), Bainbridge
(US 27)...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued late tonight at 315 AM EDT.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Flint River at Albany.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Minor flooding begins.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 19.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
26.1 feet on 02/26/1979.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Albany police did not identify the 17-year-old victim of a Friday-night homicide, the fifth of 2023 in the city and the third in the last several days.
ALBANY — Kaleb Brown, 18, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in the second degree, aggravated assault with a firearm, and tampering with evidence in the shooting death Friday of Keshawn Hunt, 17. Brown was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.
Albany Police Department officers responded to the 900 block of WillowWood Drive in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Hunt with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
This incident, which was the fifth homicide in Albany this year and the third in the last several days, remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
