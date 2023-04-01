Albany police seek suspect in firearm theft case

Albany police did not identify the 17-year-old victim of a Friday-night homicide, the fifth of 2023 in the city and the third in the last several days.

ALBANY — Kaleb Brown, 18, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in the second degree, aggravated assault with a firearm, and tampering with evidence in the shooting death Friday of Keshawn Hunt, 17. Brown was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

Albany Police Department officers responded to the 900 block of WillowWood Drive in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Hunt with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

