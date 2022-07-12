ALBANY — The Albany Recreation & Parks Department will host its 2022 Summer Youth Workshop on July 23 at the Lockett Station Community Center.
The workshop is free and open to participants 7 to 17 years of age.
Workshop activities are curated to focus on the importance of education, respecting others, staying out of trouble, college preparation, and lifestyle improvements. The department’s goal is to provide youth participants with the tools they need to make positive decisions and motivate them to build a brighter future, city officials said.
Workshops such as this are beneficial for both children and their parents, as they assist in trust-building and encourage open communication.
Recreation Supervisor Tee Taylor is the coordinator of the 2022 Summer Youth Workshop. Taylor has been giving back to the community and uplifting members of the Good Life City for 24 years as a member of Albany Recreation & Parks. When planning each program, Taylor said she strives to create a safe environment where all participants can feel comfortable sharing their thoughts and experiences.
The 2022 Summer Youth Workshop activities will be guided by Ho-Chi M. Lumpkin Sr., intake officer/chief probation officer for the Dougherty County Juvenile Court.
Attendees can look forward to interactive activities and special guests that will help them learn more about the topics being discussed. The public is encouraged to join Recreation & Parks for this exciting opportunity.
Parents can register their child with ease by using ARPD’s online registration platform at arpd.recdesk.com!
