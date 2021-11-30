ALBANY -- Albany State University is one of 15 institutions that has been selected to participate in the American Association of State Colleges and Universities Transformation Accelerator Cohort. The ASSCU is a platform for colleges and universities to compare and analyze key performance metrics across institutions to drive regional economic mobility through student access and success while helping to solve their communities’ most pressing challenges.
“Everything we strive to accomplish is for the greater good of our students," Albany State University President, Marion Fedrick said in a news release. "We are honored to be included in this diverse cohort that will allow us the enhancement needed for our transformative efforts to mend the equity gap that our students experience.”
“At ASU our focus is on student success and how we can do the most good in areas of need," ASU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Angela Peters, added. "We are delighted to be part of a partnership with some of the brightest and accomplished practitioners in the field of education. ASU will greatly benefit from this initiative in the near- and long-term.”
The two-year Transformation Accelerator Cohort will work to bring together diverse teams from each of the chosen institutions to collaboratively work on student success and peer-to-peer learning through utilizing tools and strategies to engage in national networks supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The program is designed to help institutions eliminate race, ethnicity and income as predictors of student success.
The inaugural TAC cohort – selected through a highly competitive application process – comprises the following AASCU institutions:
Albany State University
California State University-Fresno
Central Connecticut State University
College of Staten Island CUNY
Metropolitan State University of Denver
PASSHE/Bloomsburg University, Lockhaven University, Mansfield University (Penn.)
SUNY College at Oswego
Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi
Texas A&M Kingsville
Prairie View A&M University (Texas)
Texas A&M University System
Texas A&M University, San Antonio
University of Hawaii at Hilo
University of Maryland Eastern Shore
William Paterson University (N.J.)
Among the participants, representing rural, urban, and suburban areas across the country are seven Hispanic-serving Institutions; three historically black colleges and universities and Predominately Black Institutions, and three Asian American and Native American Pacific-Islander serving Institutions.
The selected institutions serve 120,525 students with an average Pell eligibility of 48%.
The two-year, team-based learning journey accelerates institutional transformation by providing customized support for making data-informed decisions grounded in students’ realities. Campus leaders will learn best practices to close equity gaps and achieve student success goals for black, Latino, indigenous, and low-income students.
The TAC cohort approach involves peer-to-peer learning across institutions via in-person and virtual Student Success Academies. Participants will have access to resources, such as online modules and webinars, and receive support from subject matter experts in data analytics, equity, student success, advising, institutional transformation, and strategic and systems planning.
Each institution must assemble a campus team of key campus leaders. President engagement in the model ensures sustainable transformation.
“AASCU is proud to be leading the nation on post-secondary student success for America’s New Majority at state colleges and universities,” AASCU President Mildred García said. “For over 50 years, AASCU has partnered with member institutions to deliver on the American promise of access, affordability and educational opportunity."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.