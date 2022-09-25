The Intern Support Grants awarded to national HBCUs like Albany State University is a $1,000 cash grant that is intended to be used by the HBCU in any manner that advances, promotes, or sustains its Washington, D.C., internship program.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The HBCU National Center Foundation is bestowing $41,000 in Intern Support Grants to the HBCUs whose presidents or chancellors are participating in the 2022 National HBCU Week Conference, sponsored by the White House Initiative on HBCUs.
The Intern Support Grant is a $1,000 cash grant that is intended to be used by the HBCU in any manner that advances, promotes, or sustains its Washington, D.C., internship program. Among the schools selected to receive the grants are Georgia’s three public HBCUs: Albany State, Fort Valley State and Savannah State universities.
Grants have been awarded to the following institutions:
♦ Alabama A&M State University, Daniel Wims
♦ Alabama State University, Quinton Ross Jr.
♦ Albany State University, President Marion Fedrick
♦ Allen University, Ernest McNealey
♦ Arkansas Baptist College, President Regina Favors
♦ Atlanta University Center Consortium, Said Sewell
♦ Benedict College, Roslyn Clark Artis
♦ Bennett College, President Suzanne Walsh
♦ Bishop State Community College, President Olivier Charles
♦ Chicago State University, President Zaldwaynaka Scott
♦ Clinton College, Lester McCorn
♦ Coppin State University, Anthony Jenkins
♦ Denmark Technical College, Willie Todd Jr.
♦ Dillard University, Rochelle Ford
♦ Edward Waters University, A. Zachary Faison
♦ Fort Valley State University, Paul Jones
♦ Harris Stowe State University, LaTonia Collins Smith
♦ Norfolk State University, Javaune Adams-Gaston
♦ Jarvis Christian College, Lester Newman
♦ Johnson C. Smith University, President Clarence Armbrister
♦ Lane College, Logan Hampton
♦ Lawson State Community College, Cynthia T. Anderson
♦ Mississippi Valley State University, Jerryl Briggs
♦ Morris Brown College, Kevin James
♦ Oakwood University, Leslie Pollard
♦ Prairie View A&M University, President Ruth J. Simmons
♦ Rust College, Ivy Taylor
♦ Saint Augustine’s University, Christine Johnson-McPhail
♦ Saint Phillips Community College, Adena Williams Loston
♦ Savannah State University, Kimberly Ballard-Washington
♦ Shaw University, Paulette Dillard
♦ Shorter College, President Jerome Green
♦ Southern University and A&M College, President Dennis Shields
♦ Spelman College, Helene Gayle
♦ Stillman College, Cynthia Warrick
♦ Tougaloo College, Carmen J. Walters
♦ Trenholm State Community College, Kemba Chambers
♦ Tuskegee University, Charlotte P. Morris
♦ University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Heidi Anderson
♦ West Virginia State University, President Ericke Cage
The HBCU National Center Foundation was established in 2021 with a gift of $1 million by Honorable Jacqueline Lewis, an educator, and philanthropist. The Foundation provides grants for two purposes: internship support for HBCU career centers and free housing for interns. These grants address the structural inequity of housing in Washington and clear a path from education to transformational careers for HBCU students.
In 2021, Lewis was inspired by President Biden’s call for diversity in the federal government and Mackenzie Scott’s gifts to underfunded schools.
