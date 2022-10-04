Partly cloudy. High 79F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: October 4, 2022 @ 12:36 pm
Albany State University students and alumni are gearing up for next week's homecoming activities.
The defending SIAC champion Albany State football team will face Benedict in the team's homecoming battle.
The ASU Rams Band will play a key role in the university's Homecoming Week events next week.
ALBANY -- Albany State University alumni from across the nation will return to their alma mater in droves next week, as ASU welcomes them home during Homecoming Week.
A number of events have been planned for current students and returning alumni, including:
Sunday, October 9
Royal Court Coronation & Lawn Reception (event will be live-streamed), 2 p.m.
BCB Auditorium & Grounds
SGA Homecoming Kickoff, 5 p.m.
East Campus Student Union Amphitheater
Monday, October 10
C.W. Grant Student Union Amphitheater
Tuesday, October 11
Business After Hours, Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, 5 p.m.
Lovett Hall
Homecoming Gospel Explosion: Praise On The Lawn, 7 p.m.
Historic Lower East Campus
Wednesday, October 12
Homecoming Street Festival, 6 p.m.
Downtown Albany
Golden Glitz Gala, 8 p.m.
Jones Brothers HPER Complex
Thursday, October 13
Student Entrepreneur Expo, noon
C.W. Grant Student Union Atrium
Blue & Gold Brunch, 1 p.m.
C.W. Grant Student Union Lounge
National Alumni Association Business Meeting, 1 p.m.
Pendergrast Library, Room 114
Alumni Welcome Reception, 6 p.m.
The Grille House
Homecoming Pep Rally, 8 p.m.
Holley Hall Pavilion on The Square
Friday, October 14
National Alumni Association Golf Tournament, 8 a.m.
Flint River Municipal Golf Course
Homecoming Convocation, 10 a.m.
Vendor Fair, 10 a.m.
Pedestrian Mall
Blue & Golden Glam Day, (in collaboration with Impressions of Beauty & Women In Leadership), noon
National Alumni Association Luncheon, 1 p.m.
Student Center West Campus
National Alumni Association Fish Fry, 7 p.m.
West Campus, Building J
Saturday, October 15
Homecoming Parade, 9 a.m.
Pine Avenue, Downtown Albany
Homecoming Game 2022 vs. Benedict, 2 p.m.
ASU Coliseum
The Greatest Greek Life Stroll Off (Hosted by ASU Greek Life), 7 p.m.
Sunday, October 16
Ecumenical Service, 11 a.m.
Billy C. Black Building Auditorium
