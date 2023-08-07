...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 111
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 114 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM
EDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Tuesday
morning through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on
relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
Participants in Albany State University's Summer Success Academy were part of a busy summer at the university, which is preparing to kick off a new academic year this week.
ALBANY – Albany State University is preparing for the new academic year after experiencing an enrollment increase during summer 2023 totaling more than 3,200 students. This is an estimated increase based on the 2,896 students that were enrolled during the summer of 2022.
“The growth in enrollment is due to the collective efforts of our faculty, staff and students who desire a successful college experience," Albany State President Marion Fedrick said. "Programs and services such as the Summer Success Academy, University College and study tables engage faculty as they further support our mission toward providing students access to success.