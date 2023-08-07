summer success asu 1.jpg

Participants in Albany State University's Summer Success Academy were part of a busy summer at the university, which is preparing to kick off a new academic year this week.

 Special Photo: ASU

ALBANY – Albany State University is preparing for the new academic year after experiencing an enrollment increase during summer 2023 totaling more than 3,200 students. This is an estimated increase based on the 2,896 students that were enrolled during the summer of 2022.

“The growth in enrollment is due to the collective efforts of our faculty, staff and students who desire a successful college experience," Albany State President Marion Fedrick said. "Programs and services such as the Summer Success Academy, University College and study tables engage faculty as they further support our mission toward providing students access to success.

