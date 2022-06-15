ALBANY – The White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities recently named its 2022 HBCU Scholars. Albany State University sophomore Health and Human Performance major Pariyah E. Evans is among the 85 students selected for the 2022 HBCU Scholar Recognition program.
“A recognition of this magnitude distinguishes Ms. Evans as a premiere, national student leader, while also recognizing her accomplishments as an outstanding scholar," ASU President Marion Fedrick said in a news release. "This is a significant honor for Ms. Evans, and ASU. A key tenet of our mission is our commitment to excellence in education while preparing students to be effective contributors to a global, diverse society.
"The HBCU Scholars Recognition Program aligns well with our mission and provides Ms. Evans with expanded opportunities to learn from and contribute to her peers."
The purpose of the program is to recognize outstanding student leaders and further empower them with tools for excellence. Scholars are selected through a presidential recommendation and endorsement from faculty through a unique combination of academic achievements, campus leadership, civic engagement and entrepreneurial spirit.
“The HBCU Scholars Recognition program will provide me with tools to effectively lead at Albany State University, give back to the community, and further advance the student experience,” Evans said.
Evans, a first-generation college student, says she plans to leverage the skills she'll learned as part of the program to amplify student engagement and campus involvement. She said she plans to foster school pride by bridging gaps between current students and alumni to build sustainable partnerships with donors. Evans said she believes increasing Albany State University’s endowment is a way to ensure college remains a viable and affordable option for low-income, first-generation students.
“Joining the program will provide me with a unique opportunity to network with talented students from various HBCUs and engage in experiential learning opportunities that will prepare me for professional internships and residency programs," the ASU sophomore said. "Selection into this prestigious program will also serve as a gateway for involvement in health care policy and advocacy work."
Scholars will serve as student ambassadors for the initiative and their HBCU, ensuring information, resources and opportunities are distributed throughout their campuses. Participants also receive public recognition from the U.S. Department of Education and the initiative.
Additionally, the students are invited to attend the 2022 annual National HBCU Week Conference workshops. The workshops are designed to help the scholars learn and adopt best practices in areas such as leadership, professional development, HBCU excellence and work force development. They will participate in monthly master classes hosted by the initiative and various partners, and network with other scholars, federal agencies, and private partners to showcase their individual and collective talent across the community.
