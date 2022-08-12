ALBANY — Albany State University is launching a new program that focuses on helping incoming students succeed. The program, University College, will serve as a national model for how to effectively prepare first-year students for university-level expectations, bridge the gap between first-year students’ natural interests and academic success, and promote on-time graduation in every major.
“Providing a transformative first-year experience is key to supporting an effective transition to higher education for freshmen,” ASU President Marion Fedrick said in a news release. “This additional support will lead to an increase in retention rates, as students will learn to balance student life and prepare for the academic rigor of upper-level courses.”
The students will participate in engaging and innovative learning communities where they will spend time exploring academic-related events and student engagement activities. In the learning communities, a cohort of students will enroll in three linked courses, centered around a specific theme. These courses are not an extra requirement but are required core courses or pre-requisites for a major. The Learning Communities include Future Nurses, Future Teachers, Speaking the Language of Criminal Justice, Songs in the Key of American History, Men Achieving Purpose, The STEM Community, The American Dream and Embracing Global Commerce.
While the faculty to student ratio at ASU is 1 to 20, University College participants will attend classes on an even smaller scale. They will have dedicated advisors, as well as study-abroad, internship, and on-campus work opportunities.
Students will enter their sophomore year as self-regulated learners committed to learning and invested in their academic success, school officials said. They will have selected appropriate academic, networking and career opportunities, and will recognize the importance of self-care as a critical component of student success.
“University College is a place where first-year students will learn, grow and build community,” Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs Tiffany Pogue said. “The program will touch every first-year student and provide both academic and non-academic support.”
University College is founded on three principles to create and deliver best practices that foster the education, career development and student success of first year students: collaboration, connection and engagement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.