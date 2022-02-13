ALBANY -- Albany State University dental hygiene students visited Lake Park Elementary School recently during the celebration of National Children’s Dental Hygiene Month. Ten students traveled to the local elementary school to teach students about the importance of dental hygiene.
“These community partnerships allow our students to provide dental health and oral hygiene instruction," Tammy Deese, director of the ASU Dental Hygiene program, said. "It is one way the dental hygiene program at Albany State University can give back to the community that has shown us continuous support."
The presentation included tips such as how much toothpaste to use, brushing two times a day for two minutes and how to remove plaque buildup with floss. The children participated in an activity to help them practice brushing their teeth using mats that depicted plaque buildup in green marker. After the demonstration, the students participated in a question-and-answer session.
“It’s important to instill good habits at a young age in order to have healthy teeth," second-year dental hygiene student Alexis Sims said. "This was a great opportunity to teach these young students how to care for their teeth."
ASU is the only HBCU in Georgia with a dental hygiene program, and all clinical hours are obtained in the clinic housed on campus.
“This program gives me an opportunity to prepare for my future career as a dental hygienist," Sims said. "The instructors are hands-on and have given many opportunities to hone in on our skills. I look forward to a career that gives me the opportunity to enhance someone’s life through their smile."
Students from the program will continue to visit the Dougherty and Lee County school systems this month for additional presentations.
