ALBANY – This summer, Albany State University welcomed 40 freshmen on campus as part of the fourth Summer Success Academy cohort, a 30% increase from the previous year. The program has also seen a nearly 1,000% increase in male participation over the last two years, from two participants in 2020 to 19 participants this summer.

Additionally, 78% of the SSA students completed the semester with a 3.0 grade-point average or above.

