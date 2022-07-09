ALBANY – Albany Technical College has announced a new opportunity for students called the Georgia College Completion Grant Program. Under this grant, any student within 80% completion of a credential and has an outstanding balance due to direct costs at Albany Technical College could be eligible for these funds. The maximum award is up to $2,500, depending on the unpaid balance of direct costs.
"Recipients must be enrolled in an undergraduate degree, diploma or certificate major or program of study at a Technical College System of Georgia institution and meet the program eligibility requirements," Kierra Sparks, the director of Financial Aid at Albany Tech, said. "Albany Technical College will be participating starting this fall semester, but we do not know our total annual allocation from the Georgia Student Finance Commission at this time. If students think they may qualify, we encourage them to reach out to us."
Total funding ranges from $50,000 up to $200,000 per college participating. The new grant follows other state program eligibility requirements – meeting satisfactory academic progress, and a resident of Georgia for at least 24 months. Eighty percent of a student's program must be completed and can only be applied for after all other grants have been exhausted.
The lifetime limit for one program of study is $2,500, and the funds cannot be used to pay prior balances. Students also cannot receive a refund from the Georgia College Completion Grant.
For more information about the Georgia College Completion Grant, contact Kimberly Boone at (229) 430-3034 or financialaid@albanytech.edu.
