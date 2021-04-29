ALBANY – In recognition of Arbor Day, the Environmental horticulture department at Albany Technical College created a video about the benefits of trees, and how it is important to replace the ones that have been destroyed by a disaster of some kind.
The official release of the video will at 10 a.m. Friday on the Albany Tech YouTube channel. The video focuses on the replacement of trees that were devastated by Hurricane Michael on ATC's campus in October 2018. Students also will demonstrate how to transplant saplings.
ATC, a Tree Campus USA member, recognizes the importance of planting new trees.
“For Arbor Day this year, I wanted to create a video demonstrating the importance of trees to our community and why it is so beneficial to continue planting every year," Lise’ Adams-Mason, the environmental horticulture chair at Albany Tech, said in a news release. "Our college experienced a destructive hurricane, and we have managed to replant many new trees on the campus that represent a new beginning at Albany Tech in the wake of such a harmful natural occurrence.”
Also, 10 flowering trees will be given to students this year to plant in the community: two sargent crabapple, two Washington Hawthorne, three American redbud, and three white flowering dogwood.
“After the storm, we've finally gotten to the point that we're replacing trees and putting trees in the ground, and that's one thing that we all need to remember, even people that don't work in the landscape industry," George Paul, a landscape consultant and former horticulture instructor at ATC, said. "When we lose trees, whether it be in an urban environment like we have here on the Albany Technical College campus or in a woodland environment where we may be cutting trees for lumber and pulp, we always need to replant more than what was either taken from us by storms or being taken for man's use."
Albany Technical College also will celebrates another year of being named a Tree Campus USA. The college has been on the Tree Campus USA roster since 2008 for its dedication to campus forestry management and environmental stewardship.
A national program launched by the Arbor Day Foundation, Tree Campus USA, helps colleges and universities around the country establish and sustain healthy community forests. Albany Technical College will receive annual Tree Campus USA recognition by meeting five standards. Two-year and four-year accredited colleges and universities that meet these standards receive recognition materials to showcase their dedication to the campus environment.
Environmental horticulture can be found under academics on the Albany Technical College website. The degree is 66 credit hours, and the diploma is 44 credit hours. For more information, contact Adams-Mason at (229) 430-3540.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.