...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
ALBANY — Albany Technical College will expand its weekend class sessions to include two additional programs this spring: Criminal Justice Technology and Early Childhood Care and Education.
During the current fall semester, ATC offered General Education courses on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings. These additional Weekend College classes will allow for more flexibility in scheduling and accommodate the busy lifestyles of ATC students. Students can complete their program’s required courses while balancing work and family responsibilities.
“Weekend classes allow students to come to campus for face-to-face class interaction and complete all other coursework online,” Kenneth Singleton, dean of the Public Safety and Technology Division at Albany Tech, said in a news release. “This is an easy fit, with less disruptions to busy work schedules. Criminal Justice weekend courses will be offered for the upcoming spring schedule.”
“Albany Technical College has committed to providing the opportunity for a quality technical education at times that will accommodate the working adult’s busy schedule and at an affordable price,” Angela Robinson, ATC’s dean of academic affairs, said. “Weekend College at Albany Technical College is an alternative educational path for working adults that is convenient and provides working students with flexibility in their academic efforts. Classes will be offered on Friday evenings and Saturdays.”
Weekend classes for high school students and working adults with on-campus face-to-face interaction will be offered Fridays from 5:30-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon.
Registration for Weekend Classes is currently in process, with spring 2023 classes starting Jan. 5. For more information about Weekend Classes, contact admissions at (229) 430-3500 or admissions@albanytech.edu.
