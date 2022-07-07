ALBANY – Through a special initiative with the Technical College System of Georgia, Albany Technical College announced Thursday a new opportunity for individuals who leave high school without a credential. This new initiative, called the Dual Achievement Program, is designed for individuals ages 16-21 who have officially withdrawn from high school and have met certain high school course requirements.
The Dual Achievement Program, established earlier this year by Georgia SB-204, offers qualified students an alternative credentialed path to high school graduation. Students who have already earned six of nine high school core credits can simultaneously earn a high school diploma, along with two technical certificates of credit, a technical diploma, or a college associate's degree in a specific career pathway.
“To establish this new program in the college’s seven-county service delivery area, we have created the Academy of Learning and Performance at Albany Technical College, interim Albany Tech President Emmett Griswold said in a news release. "This academy will promote a positive learning environment focusing on supporting academic excellence and career achievement for participating students.”
Aaron Edmondson has been named the executive director/principal of the Academy of Learning and Performance at Albany Tech, starting his new position on July 1. He will be responsible for administering the day-to-day activities of the academy within the college’s service delivery area. Edmondson has 26 years of combined experience in school administration, classroom instruction and management, and professional development. He is a graduate of Westover High School and holds a bachelor of science degree in Middle Grades Education with coursework for a double major in Biology from Albany State University. He also has earned a Master of Education in Leadership and Supervision from Albany State.
Edmonson was formally the director of the Lee County Transitional Learning Center in the Lee County School System. He coordinated operations among schools to improve student academic success, ensure the achievement of district objectives, and utilize resources effectively. Edmonson also collaborated with other stakeholders such as school personnel, district administrators, parents, students, and community organizations to implement and maintain alternative services and programs.
The Academy of Learning and Performance at Albany Technical College will begin classes this fall semester beginning on Aug. 17. For more information, contact Edmonson at (229) 430-3583 or aedmonson@albanytech.edu.
Albany Technical College offers four options to individuals who left school without a high school credential. Each provides an opportunity to earn a high school credential or equivalency.
· Traditional adult education leading to level completion and the GED ;
· HiSET providing an alternative adult education program assessment ;
· Career Plus HSE blending study and testing options with a technical diploma and/or certificates;
· Dual Achievement allowing recent secondary school leavers with six of nine core competencies the option of graduating from the Academy of Learning and Performance at Albany Technical College
If a secondary education student leaves high school before graduation, Albany Technical College staff can assist them in identifying the options that best meet their needs. Financial assistance opportunities are available to those who qualify.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, earning a high school equivalency increases a person’s paycheck by an average of $8,000 per year.
