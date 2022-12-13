ALBANY – Representatives of Albany Technical College recently attended the annual Engineering and Technology College Fair at the invitation of the Georgia Technology Student Association, and ATC was easily the star of the show.
While other colleges had one-table presentations, Albany Tech showcased its Mobile STEM Lab, a hit with students, parents, and instructors from throughout the state.
The Mobile STEM Lab had hands-on demonstrations of actual circuits students build at Albany Technical College. Among the workstations were digital four-channel oscilloscopes and 30 MHz function generators with digital and analog signals, Fluke 180 Series Digital Multimeters circuits measuring voltage and current, Transformer circuits with 110V to 12V electrical wiring, control panel organization with DIN rails, relays, and alarm systems, PLC programming and wiring of sensors and actuators, microcontroller programming and interfacing.
“This was a unique opportunity for potential students to participate in activities at the college fair using technology, science, and math," Albany Tech President Emmett Griswold said. "Albany Technical College is proud to be instrumental in helping students to see real-world applications that rely on these disciplines for current and future technological jobs."
Georgia Technology Student Association is a charter affiliate of the National Technology Student Association. Participants include middle to high school students enrolled or previously enrolled or interested in engineering and technology education pathways and STEM education programs. GATSA chapters prepare students to be successful inventors, designers, creative problem-solvers, responsible citizens, and leaders who will influence and build the future.
This is the first time Albany Technical College has participated in the GATSA Engineering and Technology College Fair. Held at the Jekyll Island Conference Center, the event, combined with the annual Fall Leadership Conference, is designed to provide Georgia TSA members and advisors the opportunity to develop their leadership skills, communication, and team-building skills by attending hands-on workshops, seminars, and general sessions. This conference also provides for chapter members and advisors to gain knowledge of the various college and university STEM pathways.
Barbara Wall, the Deputy Superintendent for Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education at the Georgia Department of Education thanked Albany Technical College for participation with the comment: “First-class participation for our students run by first-class advisors and partners.” One thousand eight hundred twenty-six students attended the fair. Furthermore, most colleges of the Technical College System of Georgia and Georgia system universities participated.
For more information about related programs or the Mobile STEM Lab at Albany Technical College, contact Bandara Gamini, the college's electronics technology instructor, at bgamini@albanytech.edu, call (229) 430-3606 and albanytech.edu.
