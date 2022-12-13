albany tech fair.jpg

Interested students and parents check out Albany Technical College's Mobile STEM Lab at the recent Engineering and Technology College Fair at Jekyll Island.

 Special Photo: Albany Tech

ALBANY – Representatives of Albany Technical College recently attended the annual Engineering and Technology College Fair at the invitation of the Georgia Technology Student Association, and ATC was easily the star of the show.

While other colleges had one-table presentations, Albany Tech showcased its Mobile STEM Lab, a hit with students, parents, and instructors from throughout the state.

