atc logo.png

Special Logo

 Special Logo

ALBANY – Albany Technical College will hold a special “virtual” refresh presentation for the Business Logistics Management program Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Logistics Education Center boardroom. Guest instructors who live throughout the country will speak about the program during the live virtual event.

Program refreshes are a way that Albany Technical College introduces existing programs to the community with a new perspective and provides fresh energy to the program, creating curiosity for those interested in a new career. Technology and instruction often may have changed over the years, and what is presented is entirely new information to the service area.

Tags