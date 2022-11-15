ALBANY – Albany Technical College will hold a special “virtual” refresh presentation for the Business Logistics Management program Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Logistics Education Center boardroom. Guest instructors who live throughout the country will speak about the program during the live virtual event.
Program refreshes are a way that Albany Technical College introduces existing programs to the community with a new perspective and provides fresh energy to the program, creating curiosity for those interested in a new career. Technology and instruction often may have changed over the years, and what is presented is entirely new information to the service area.
“This Business Logistics Management online program is designed for working students unable to attend class in person," Matt Trice, vice president of economic development at Albany Tech, said in a news release. "Graduates gain the skills and knowledge needed to meet customer demands through the planning, control, and effective movement and storage of related information, goods and services from where they originate to their destination."
The curriculum covers the areas of customer service, supervision, supply chain management and logistics. The program teaches skills such as leadership, organizational behavior, inventory control, distribution, product life cycle management, break-even analysis, classification of electronic commerce, and more. One of the more interesting aspects students will learn in the degree program is Lean Six Sigma, a method that relies on a collaborative team effort to improve performance by systematically removing waste and reducing variation.
The instructors that teach Business Logistics Management are experienced in the field. They include Joseph Bernardoni, a retired gunnery sergeant, who works at the Systems Command onboard Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany; retired Lt. Col. John Bacon, who is the vice president of supply chain at Mesa Airlines; Steve Eidson, who is a retired vice president of institutional effectiveness at Albany Technical College, and Gary Frage, who is a retired gunnery sergeant and is the director of business logistics management.
Students will earn a Business Logistics Management associate of applied science degree or diploma with technical certificates of credit in Logistics Specialist, Supply Chain Management, Customer Contact Specialist, Service Supervision Specialist and Quality Assurance Specialist. Graduates will be qualified for positions including Logistics/Supply Chain Specialist, Supply Chain Manager, Logistics Manager, Material Handler, Warehouse Worker, Shipping and Receiving Clerk, and Inventory Specialist, to name a few.
For students who choose to continue their education, Georgia Military College offers a bachelor of applied science degree in Supply Chain Management and Logistics, and Valdosta State University accepts all of our credits into their bachelor of science in Organizational Leadership program.
Persons interested in attending the virtual refresh event or who want more information about Business Logistics Management can contact Gary Frage’, chair of Business Logistics Management, at gfrage@albanytech.edu or call (229) 430-3924.
