ALBANY – Albany Technical College will have a virtual live Facebook presentation featuring Business Technology, Tuesday at 10 a. m. in Prosperity Hall building, Room 106.
A small group of faculty, staff, and former students will be on hand during the event, which will highlight what is new in the program as well as expected outcomes for graduates. The presentation will include information about the degree and diploma that are available in the Business Technology program.
This program teaches 21st-century skills to prepare students interested in a variety of positions in today’s technology-driven workplaces. Course offerings include industry-standard software, accounting fundamentals, electronic communications, internet research, and electronic file management. The program emphasizes the use of word processing, spreadsheets, presentations and database applications software.
“Students get the opportunity to not only earn an associate's degree, but they also get the opportunity to become certified as a Microsoft Office Specialist with a digital badge," Theresa West, chair/instructor in the Business Technology Program, said. "That digital badge will allow them to share their skills, their credentials, and their accomplishments globally. Students who graduate from the Business Technology program can obtain positions as an office assistant, administrative assistant, executive administrative assistant or administrative coordinator.".
Graduates will earn a Business Technology associate of science degree or a diploma with specialization in business administrative assistant and technical certificates of credit in administrative support assistant. Graduates will qualify to work as customer service representatives, administrative assistants and executive assistants. In addition, those who earn a Business Technology associate's degree have an opportunity to advance their degree through multiple academic pathways
For more information about the Business Technology program, contact West at twest@albanytech.edu or call (229) 430-3583.
