ALBANY – Albany Technical College is celebrating 60 years in service to the community and kicks off the official celebration this week. The college decided that the theme for the 60th anniversary celebration would be "A Tradition of Success."
Albany Tech will celebrate its anniversary through stories. The college is asking community members, alumni and current students, faculty and staff to share success stories and milestones from our 60-year history. Albany Tech will share some of these stories on its website, through social media, and other media.
Anthony Parker, who has served as Albany Tech's president since 1995, said in a news release, "The history of the college will always be about the people and their stories. Without exceptional faculty, staff, board members, students and alumni, we would not have been as successful as we have been. We have worked hard in my time here at the college, and we have tripled the number of programs we had from 25 years ago. We've graduated thousands of students over the years and helped shape this community. Albany Technical College now has over 4,000 students a year full-time and part-time, and 98 percent of our graduates go to work in field or a related field."
Other celebratory events may be planned for the community in 2021 if deemed safe to do so. In the meantime, the spring publication of the college magazine Access will feature Albany Tech's 60-year history with a timeline of milestone events at the college.
