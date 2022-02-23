...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO
11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama and southwest and south central
Georgia.
* WHEN...from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
ALBANY – Twelve students and accompanying faculty from Albany Technical College will take part in the SkillsUSA state competition Thursday-Saturday in Atlanta. Winning students will advance to compete in the national competition later in the year.
The majority of the nation's technical colleges have SkillsUSA chapters. SkillsUSA state competitions are held annually in the spring, and the national competitions are held in June.
Students from eight different programs will leave the campus Thursday morning headed up to Atlanta for the state competition. Programs the students will be competing in include cosmetology, barbering, nail care, early childhood education, welding, welding art sculpture, auto collision and repair, masonry, and dental assisting. One of the students will be competing in the extemporaneous speaking category.
Skills USA Georgia officials say that the State Leadership and Skills Conference is the pinnacle event of the year. Featuring the best of the best from across the state of Georgia, the conference gives students the opportunity to put their technical skills to the test in more than 70 career competitions. Simultaneously, students sharpen their workplace and technical skills in leadership training, state officer elections, and more.
SkillsUSA is a United States career and technical student organization serving middle school, high school and college students and professional members enrolled in training programs in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, including health occupations. The organization is dedicated to preparing America's high-performance workers in public career and technical programs.
SkillsUSA also promotes understanding of the free enterprise system and involvement in community service. Its mission is to help its members become world-class workers, leaders, and responsible American citizens.
