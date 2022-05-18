The Albany Technical College admissions department will hold a special arena day event to help students finish their financial aid process and get registered for classes Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
ALBANY – The Albany Technical College admissions department will hold a special arena day event to help students finish their financial aid process and get registered for classes Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. in the Logistics Education Center on the main campus of ATC. The next entry point for summer enrollment is June 1 and fall is Aug. 17.
“Many students have started the process by filling out an application with Albany Tech but may have gotten caught up in some portion of the financial aid steps due to missing documents," Vice President of Student Affairs/Enrollment Management Barbara Brown said. "We will have financial aid specialists walk everyone through the process in person. We ask these students to please prepare by bringing any missing documents to the event."
Students may need to start the federal financial aid procedure or finish it up by bringing missing items as part of completing the financial aid application.
“We just want to help the students cross the 'finish line,' so to speak, and make sure they receive money for college to get them registered for the summer or fall semester,” Director of Financial Aid Kierra Sparks said.
Representatives from every part of admissions will be available, and even faculty members will be on hand to talk about specific programs. Assistance will be given to students who need to fill out an application, get financial aid, register for classes, take a test, or discuss a program with a faculty member. This ATC arena event will be a “fast pass” for completing the process.
For more information about the event on Thursday, contact financial aid at one of three numbers: (229) 430-6153, (229) 430-6156 or (229) 430-6158. The college's website is albanytech.edu/financial-aid.
