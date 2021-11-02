ALBANY – Albany Technical College will have a refresh presentation featuring Automotive Technology, Wednesday at 10 a. m. in Freedom Hall building, Room 116. A small group of faculty, staff and former students will be on hand during the event, highlighting what is new in the program and expected outcomes for graduates. The presentation will include information about the diploma that is available in the Automotive Technology program.
“The Automotive Technology program here at Albany Technical College likes to mirror the automotive industry in our area utilizing teaching methods that include the most widely used equipment, such as Hunter Alignment equipment, and the most up-to-date scanners available, such as Snap-On and AUTEL just to mention a few,” Automotive Technology Chairman/Instructor James Miller said.
Demonstrations will take place showing some of the areas being taught using the latest in new technology. A HawkEye Elite Alignment System and Snap-On ZEUS Diagnostic and Information System will be represented in the diagnostic training area of the lab.
The HawkEye Elite Alignment System provides results in as few as 70 seconds, which means faster alignments and transparency to customers/students through easy-to-understand printouts.
The Snap-on Fast-Track Intelligent Diagnostics software, ZEUS, provides all the functions and repair tips a technician needs to diagnose, repair and manage any issue. But unlike any tool before, it practically anticipates users' next move by guiding them through every step needed to find the solution while avoiding the steps not needed.
For more information about the Automotive Technology program, contact Miller via email at jaamiller@albanytech.edu or by phone at (229) 430-3535.
