ALBANY – Albany Technical College will hold a special refresh presentation for its Carpentry Technology and Masonry Technology programs Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the college's Carlton Construction Academy.
Program refreshes are a way that Albany Tech introduces existing programs to the community with a new perspective and provides fresh energy to the programs, creating a curiosity for those interested in a new career. Technology and instruction may have often changed over the years, and what is presented is entirely new information to the service area.
"According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the occupational outlook for carpentry projects 91,200 openings for carpenters each year from 2021 to 2031, on average, over the decade," Albany Technical College Carpentry Technology Chair/Instructor Michael Roberts said in a news release. "Most of those openings are expected to result from the need to replace workers who transfer to different occupations or exit the labor force."
The Carpentry Technology diploma program utilizes the National Center for Construction Education and Research curriculum and emphasizes a combination of carpentry theory and practical application necessary for successful employment. Program graduates receive a carpentry technology diploma and have the qualifications of an entry-level residential or commercial carpenter.
"As the population increases, demand for housing, schools, hospitals, offices, and industrial facilities will grow, creating a larger need for tradesmen workers," Masonry Technology Chair/Instructor Clifford Singleton said. "It is estimated that there are a little over 90,000 brick masons in the U.S. But the job market is expected to grow in the coming years."
The Masonry Technology diploma program also utilizes the National Center for Construction Education and Research curriculum for instructional purposes and customizes labs and classrooms for practical and project-based learning. The program includes mixing cement and concrete materials, setting and laying blocks, brick, chimney blocks, and ornamental brickwork. Students will learn how to square, build foundations, and form and pour concrete. Basic skill development in trowels, brick ruler, levels, transits, blueprint reading, and proper work ethics are highly emphasized.
