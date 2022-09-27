Hundreds of students visit Carlton Construction Academy to learn about career opportunities

Albany Technical College will hold a special refresh presentation for its Carpentry Technology and Masonry Technology programs Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the college's Carlton Construction Academy.

 File Photo

ALBANY – Albany Technical College will hold a special refresh presentation for its Carpentry Technology and Masonry Technology programs Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the college's Carlton Construction Academy.

Program refreshes are a way that Albany Tech introduces existing programs to the community with a new perspective and provides fresh energy to the programs, creating a curiosity for those interested in a new career. Technology and instruction may have often changed over the years, and what is presented is entirely new information to the service area.

