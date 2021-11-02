ALBANY -- One of the "hidden gems" in the Albany Quail Plantation Belt has been sold.
Cane Mill Plantation, a 3,890-acre quail and whitetail plantation in Dougherty County, was sold recently for slightly more than $15 million. The plantation, which has been in the Thompson family for five generations, was sold by the man dubbed the "Plantation Broker," Jon Kohler.
"Before we were asked to represent it, this 'hidden gem' was on the market for seven years with two other brokers," Kohler said. "Within minutes of the landowner calling us in for our opinion, we showed values that no one had ever seen before.
"We spent a few weeks 'rebranding' the property and doing what only we do. I then made two phone calls to buyers, of whom I’ve known each for a decade. One lucky buyer put it under contract before we even had a chance to go live on our website!"
Purchased by the Thompson family in 1880, Cane Mill has a pedigree few can match. Herbert Stoddard, the proclaimed father of Bobwhite quail management and an early advocate of prescribed burns in land management, personally directed installation of the plantation's fields. John Thompson was listed as the owner of the property at the time of the sale.
Cane Mill has long been recognized as the home of the region's most prolific quail population, and facilities on the property include eight half-day quail courses, a main lodge that is 3,100 square feet, a hunt master's house that is 1,172 square feet, an 11-stall stable with tack and feed rooms and an office, and an extensive dog kennel operation.
In addition to quail and record whitetail deer, hunters also shoot wood duck, dove and wild turkeys on the plantation.
