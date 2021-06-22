ALBANY— Anna Plowden, a rising-senior at Westover High School, has been named president of the Albany Museum of Art Teen Art Board for the 2021-22 school year.
Plowden succeeds former AMA Teen Art Board President Sarah Katherine Harris, who graduated from Deerfield-Windsor School in May.
“I love to create, always something new and different,” Plowden said. “I am very active in my school and community. One of my favorite things is to enjoy the company of family. I also love to be active, whether this is by partaking in school sports or activities with friends. I am very excited to be Teen Art Board president and have huge plans with the AMA.”
AMA Director of Education & Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said the organization is open to all area high school students and serves an important purpose.
“I am so proud of our local teens and their commitment to our community,” she said. “They recognize issues and work to make their voices heard through the arts.”
Several applications have been accepted for the 2020-21 school term, but there are a few spots available. Applications can be downloaded at www.albanymuseum.com/teen-art-board.
“It is my hope that the Teen Art Board empowers and prepares students to become leaders in higher education and beyond,” Vanoteghem said.
Harris said her experience on the Teen Art Board will be beneficial as she begins the next chapter in her education.
“I am going to Southern Methodist University in the fall, where I’ll be double majoring in finance and marketing, and minoring in Spanish,” Harris said. “I am so excited for the next step in college, but will miss my time on the Teen Art Board of Albany so much.
“I was the president this year, and my favorite part of this role was organizing and enacting the Love for Liberty House Art Supplies Drive. Overall, what I love most about TAB is that it gives everyone an opportunity to showcase something they are good at while also making friends from different schools in Albany. I know everything I have learned on Teen Art Board will benefit me for my future.”
The Love for Liberty House project was conducted in February. The students collected art items that were donated in May to Liberty House, a nonprofit organization that provides services for victims of domestic violence and their children in 17 southwest Georgia counties, including Dougherty County. Individual art bags were put together to be given to children who come to Liberty House shelters. Some of the art donations will be used for art programs Liberty House conducts for the people it serves.
High school students in the Albany area may apply to be members of the AMA Teen Art Board. Those selected commit to regularly attending meetings during the school year. Each member receives a complimentary AMA membership and agrees to assist in conducting special events at the museum.
TAB members gain a behind-the-scenes understanding of how museums operate through the program, which will enhance their foundational knowledge of art history, museum work, and creative careers through workshops, lectures, and discussions with staff and artists.
Meetings take place one or two afternoons per month during the school year, or as needed. Members develop creative programming and coordinate community events. They plan, support, and promote teen initiatives at the AMA and within the community. The TAB designs and executes one project targeting teens. They attend and participate in lectures, group discussions and artist workshops, and serve as volunteers who assist with museum classes, public events and community programs.
