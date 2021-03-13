ALBANY -- For more than 50 years, The Arc of Southwest Georgia has played a significant role in offering programs and services that provide support to almost 700 individuals with various developmental disabilities and their families across 34 counties.
Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month seeks to raise awareness about the inclusion of people with DD in all areas of community life, as well as awareness to the barriers that people with disabilities still sometimes face in connecting to the communities in which they live.
The Arc of Southwest Georgia provides family support with early intervention at the agency's Child Development Center, which is accredited by Bright from the Start. At The Arc, officials say they believe that these children can live inclusive lives if they have the proper support.
As these children grow into young people with developmental disabilities, the expectations of the young person and their parents begin to shift. The Arc of Southwest Georgia provides an accredited residential program to promote independent living, as well as an active vocational services program with staff members who are committed to making a difference in the lives of individuals by assisting them to find and keep employment.
Due to improvements in health care, people with developmental disabilities are living longer, leading to questions about the lifestyle of “retirement-age” individuals. To comply with the needs of senior individuals, The Arc provides the SOURCE program, which assists senior individuals to stay in their own homes instead of going to a nursing home.
The Arc of Southwest Georgia has other programs: Special Olympics, adult day/independent living, ICWP (Spinal Cord and Brain Injury), Project ARC, Autism Parent Support and Family Support Services, all designed to help promote inclusion and support for individuals and their families.
The mission statement at The Arc of Southwest Georgia is simple: Create life-changing solutions for people with disabilities. To find out how to get involved and Achieve With Us, contact The Arc at www.thearcswgaorg and sign up for its online newsletter. To learn more about advocacy, make a gift, or partner with The Arc of Southwest Georgia, contact Shannon Rogers at srogers@thearcswga.org.
