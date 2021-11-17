Archbold Medical Center and UnitedHealthcare have established a new network relationship, giving people enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans access to Archbold Medical Center’s four hospitals, three nursing homes, and nearly 200 physicians both primary care and specialists.
THOMASVILLE — Archbold Medical Center and UnitedHealthcare have established a new network relationship, giving people enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans access to Archbold Medical Center’s four hospitals, three nursing homes, and nearly 200 physicians both primary care and specialists.
The multiyear agreement, which will go into effect on Jan. 1, helps provide UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage members with enhanced access to quality, more affordable care and gives seniors a new option as they choose which health plan best meets their health care needs during the current Medicare open enrollment period.
“We are excited to announce Archbold’s participation in UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans effective Jan. 1,” Lynne Byrd, Archbold vice president of revenue cycle operations, said. “As a sole community provider in four rural counties, it’s important to be able to provide high-quality, cost-effective care to UnitedHealthcare members as close to home as possible.”
In Georgia, UnitedHealthcare serves nearly 1.2 million people enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare Advantage plans through a network of 143 hospitals and more than 30,000 physicians and other care providers statewide. The new relationship helps extend that reach.
“Our new relationship with Archbold Medical Center offers the people we serve throughout Georgia greater access to quality, cost-effective care,” Gregg Kunemund, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement in Georgia, said. “We are grateful for the collaborative relationships we share with care providers like Archbold who are committed to improving the quality and cost of care.”
Archbold Medical Center is a four-hospital, three nursing-home health system with 540 patient beds. Its flagship hospital, John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital, is a 264-bed hospital located in Thomasville. Its system hospitals are Brooks County Hospital in Quitman, Grady General Hospital in Cairo, and Mitchell County Hospital in Camilla.
