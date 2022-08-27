DAHLONEGA -- For the summer 2022 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded almost 530 degrees and more than 40 certificates to graduates. Almost 300 graduates participated in the summer 2022 commencement ceremony held Aug. 5 at the Convocation Center on UNG's Dahlonega Campus.
Corbyn Lewis of Sylvester graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in Political Science with a Pre-Law concentration.
Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society.
The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With almost 19,000 students, the University of North Georgia is one of the state's largest public universities. The university offers more than 100 programs of study ranging from certificate and associate's degrees to doctoral programs.
Lee County student named to Troy University Provost's List
TROY, Ala. -- Troy University is honoring students who have been named to the Provost's List for the summer semester and Term 5 of the 2021/2022 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade-point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List. The summer semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 5 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who made the list include Amanda Patterson of Leesburg.
Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose Troy for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty, and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy, Ala. campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Ala., as well as at locations around the world and online.
