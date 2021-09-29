Area COVID numbers near double digits; boosters now available

ALBANY — The southwest Georgia COVID-19 numbers that have been so bleak over the past, harried seven weeks are continuing to move in the right direction, nearly falling out of triple digits on Wednesday with a 101 count at Phoebe Putney Health System facilities in Albany, Americus and Sylvester.
Still, with just short of 450 deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany (366), Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus (92) and Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester (1), Phoebe officials are warning citizens that the deadly virus is by no means a past-tense affliction.
“With this week’s slight uptick in hospitalizations, it is certainly important for those who qualify for COVID-19 booster shots to take advantage of that extra protection,” health system President/CEO Scott Steiner said. “We began providing booster shots to our employees (Tuesday), and they will be available to the public starting tomorrow in Sylvester, Thursday in Albany and next week in Americus.”
Health care officials are referring to the booster shot as an “added layer of protection” against COVID and its delta variant that played havoc with hospitals and health care facilities over the past two months.
The locations and hours of operation of Phoebe’s mass COVID-19 booster shot sites include:
Americus: Sumter County EMA (the former National Guard Armory), 901 Adderton St.
Tuesdays-Thursdays beginning on Oct. 5, 9 a.m.-noon
Sylvester: Phoebe Worth Medical Center, 807 S. Isabella St.
Mondays-Thursdays beginning on Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., 1-4:30 p.m.
Currently, the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is approved only for those who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. It is available to those who are at least 65 years old, at least 18 with a serious underlying medical condition or at least 18 with significant potential exposure to COVID-19 at work.
Southwest Georgians can schedule appointments at the mass vaccination sites by calling (229) 312-MYMD (6963), going to www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus or using the Phoebe Access mobile app.
Phoebe also will provide first and second doses of the vaccine at the mass sites and continue to administer those vaccinations at clinics and mobile events throughout southwest Georgia. Anyone who has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 is encouraged to do so.
