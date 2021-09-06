TIFTON — Students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will experience the potential consequences of drunk or distracted driving when the Arrive Alive Tour from UNITE visits the campus on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in front of the Donaldson Dining Hall.
UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour is the nation’s No. 1 ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness event, as well as the first-and-only marijuana driving simulator in the country. The Arrive Alive Tour uses a high-tech, state-of-the-art simulator that allows participants to drive while distracted, drunk, or drugged in a fully functioning vehicle without moving or being intoxicated. The simulator allows participants to experience the real-life dangers without the real life consequences.
UNITE's Arrive Alive Tour works with highway safety offices, government agencies, U.S. military bases, corporations, communities, colleges, and high schools throughout the nation to bring this life changing event with the mission of changing these dangerous driving behaviors and saving lives. Anyone with questions or seeking more information may call Nick Pitts at (888) 436-3394, extension 6386.
To find the most humid cities in America, Duradry analyzed data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Comparative Climatic Data, which uses land-based weather station information from the 1950s through 2018. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.