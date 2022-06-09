ALBANY -- Christian Andrade Herrera, a Cardenas San Luis Potosi, Mexico, native, is a junior chemistry major at Albany State University with a minor in biology. He has been accepted into two summer programs: the Accelerating Careers in Engineering and Science Program at the University of California, Irvine and the Physics of Life Summer Research Program at Princeton University. He said he plans to use his degree to develop life-saving treatments in the field of biochemistry and medicinal chemistry.
A leader on campus, Herrera serves as the Student Government Association director of community service, Men Advocates for Leadership, Excellence, and Success (MALES) Mentors President, Honda-Campus All Star Team captain, the Cultural Exchange Club Mr. ASU International and the Alpha Phi Omega National Service Fraternity alumni secretary. He is also a member of the Velma Fudge Grant Honors Program, Alpha Kappa Mu National Honors Society, Anime and Geek Club, Council for LGBTQ+ Allied Student Syndicate, and Florida Georgia Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation.
“I decided to attend ASU to be close to my community," Herrera said. "I knew the education that ASU could offer with the small class sizes and the 'Ramily' atmosphere were key deciding factors for my decision."
