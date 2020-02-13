ALBANY – Three Albany State University Velma Fudge Grant Honors Program students presented research at Stanford University as a part of the Gandhi-King Global Initiative.
A historic gathering in October 2019 commemorated the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's birth through profound conversations between some of the foremost representatives and thinkers of nonviolence in the world. The event was hosted by Stanford’s Martin Luther King Jr., Research and Education Institute.
The ASU presentation, “How Gandhi and King Galvanized the Albany Movement,” featured research from Nia Kimbro, a sophomore nursing student; Krystal Pickett, a senior business student; and Kristin Martin, a junior chemistry student. Florence Lyons, director of the ASU Velma Fudge Grant Honors Program, oversaw the students’ research and provided feedback in preparation for the presentation.
“I am extremely proud of their accomplishments," Lyons said. "The students received rave reviews for their performance by members of the audience."
The students presented on various topics related to Ghandi and King.
Kimbro’s presentation, “Pritchett and Gandhi: An Odd Pairing,” examined how Gandhi’s Salt Satyagraha inspired Albany Police Chief Laurie Prichett to devise a unique plan to foil the Albany Movement.
Pickett’s presentation, “King’s Gandhian Strategy for Southwest Georgia,” explored King’s strategy and marginal success in Albany.
Martin’s presentation, “Civil Rights and the Albany Aftermath,” examined the Albany Movement’s legacy.
“To be able to share with professors, experts and Ghandi’s granddaughter how powerful the connection was between the two leaders was empowering and life-changing," Martin said. "I am forever grateful for the experience to present at Stanford University, with a special thanks to Dr. Florence Lyons for asking me to take on the opportunity."
